Windom Eagles decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Redwood Valley Cardinals held out fine against the Windom Eagles. Windom fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Chase Hamlett. Karson LaCanne assisted.

The Cardinals' Kilen Cilek tied the game late in the first.

The Eagles took the lead early into the second period when Karson LaCanne scored, assisted by Nicholas Espenson.

Sonny Heil then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Brady Espenson and Cragen Porath assisted.

Brady Espenson increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Sonny Heil and Wriley Haugen.

Nicholas Espenson increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later.

Brady Espenson increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Cragen Porath and Wriley Haugen.

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to Fairmont on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Eagles will face Marshall on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.