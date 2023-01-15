Windom Eagles beat Minnesota River Bulldogs in overtime

The Minnesota River Bulldogs hosted the Windom Eagles in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Windom prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Windom's Cragen Porath scored the game-winning goal.

The Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brooks Reicks. Cole Goecke assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Diego Hettig beat the goalie.

Travis Kotek then tallied a goal early, making the score 3-0. Judson Narum and Cole Goecke assisted.

The Eagles made it 3-1 with a goal from Cragen Porath.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Diego Hettig scored again.

Chase Hamlett narrowed the gap to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Cragen Porath.

The Eagles' Karson LaCanne narrowed the gap again, assisted by Wriley Haugen and Keegan Classen at 13:31 into the third period.

Sonny Heil tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Cragen Porath. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 45 seconds before Cragen Porath scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Wriley Haugen.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Bulldogs host Worthington at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders and the Eagles welcome the Rochester Lourdes Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.