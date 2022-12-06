Windom Eagles beat Marshall Tigers – Espenson scores 2

The Windom Eagles won against the visiting Marshall Tigers 4-3 on Monday.

The hosting Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nicholas Espenson. Wriley Haugen assisted.

Brady Espenson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Cragen Porath.

Tigers' Talan Plante tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Parker Schmitt and Joey Fossum assisted.

Late, the Eagles made it 3-1 with a goal from Wriley Haugen.

Nicholas Espenson increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Cragen Porath.

Talan Plante narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Parker Schmitt.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Owen Renslow, assisted by Talan Plante and Malachi Klemm at 11:34 into the third period.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Eagles face Waseca at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena and the Tigers take on Redwood Valley on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center.