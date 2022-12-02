Windom Eagles beat in overtime the Austin Packers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Windom Eagles come away with the close win over the Austin Packers on the road on Thursday. The final score was 5-4.

Windom's Brady Espenson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Brady Espenson scored the first goal assisted by Sonny Heil.

Five minutes into the period, Brady Espenson scored a goal, assisted by Wriley Haugen and Chase Hamlett, making the score 2-0.

Halfway through, the Eagles made it 3-0 with a goal from Nicholas Espenson.

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Karson LaCanne scored, assisted by Luke Anderson.

Gavin Brekke narrowed the gap to 4-1 three minutes later.

The Packers narrowed the gap again early in the third when Gahvin Schaefer found the back of the net, assisted by Grady Carney.

The Packers' Isaac Stromlund narrowed the gap again, assisted by Gahvin Schaefer at 6:50 into the third period.

Sam Eyre tied the game 4-4 just one minute later, assisted by Gavin Brekke. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 31 seconds before Brady Espenson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Karson LaCanne.

Next up:

The Packers travel to Mankato East/Loyola on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Eagles visit Two Rivers to play the Warriors on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.