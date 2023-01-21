Win for Two Rivers Warriors on the road against Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The road-team Two Rivers Warriors seized a win against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The team won 2-1 on Friday.

The Warriors have now racked up four straight road wins.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Eagles will play the Mustangs at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena, and the Warriors will play the Titans at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena.