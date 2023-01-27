Win for Rochester John Marshall Rockets at home against Winona Winhawks

The home-team Rochester John Marshall Rockets seized a win against the Winona Winhawks at Rochester Recreation Center. The team won 3-2 on Thursday.

The Rockets took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jayden Veney. Ole Fevold assisted.

Mason Decker scored early into the second period, assisted by Damon Miller.

Aiden Kang increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jayden Veney and Brock Clarey.

Easton Kronebush narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by John Vail.

The Winhawks narrowed the gap again with a goal from Teis Larsen, assisted by Aven Prodzinski at 15:04 into the third period.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Rockets host Irondale-St. Anthony at 3 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center and the Winhawks welcome the Fairmont Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.