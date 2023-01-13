Win for Holy Family Fire on the road against Eden Prairie Eagles

The road-team Holy Family Fire seized a win against the Eden Prairie Eagles at Eden Prairie Community Center. The team won 3-2 on Thursday.

Holy Family's Drew Roelofs scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles' Teddy Townsend increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period, assisted by Tommy Moen.

The Fire narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first when Parker Osborn scored, assisted by Holden Pajor and Drew Roelofs.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The Eagles travel to STMA on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. The Fire host Hutchinson to play the Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.