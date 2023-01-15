SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Win for Coon Rapids Cardinals at home against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The home-team Coon Rapids Cardinals seized a win against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The team won 5-4 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 09:23 PM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Cardinals host Forest Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Lumberjacks visit Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.

