Win for Coon Rapids Cardinals at home against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The home-team Coon Rapids Cardinals seized a win against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The team won 5-4 on Saturday.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Cardinals host Forest Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Lumberjacks visit Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.