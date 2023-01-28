Willmar Cardinals win on the road against Prairie Centre North Stars

A close game saw the Willmar Cardinals just edge out the Prairie Centre North Stars on Friday. The final score was 7-6.

The North Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Eli Fletcher scoring in the first period.

The North Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Eli Fletcher scored again, assisted by Derick Sorenson and Zac Bick.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Trenton Larson halfway through the first period, assisted by Henry Michelson.

The Cardinals scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The North Stars tied the score 4-4 within the first minute when Zac Bick beat the goalie, assisted by Caiden Frerichs and Derick Sorenson.

The North Stars took the lead early in the third period when Eli Fletcher found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Derick Sorenson and Caiden Frerichs.

Cullen Gregory tied it up 5-5 five minutes later, assisted by Arron Fischer.

Bobby Poe took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Cullen Gregory and Dieken Carruthers.

Jordan Gorans increased the lead to 7-5 two minutes later.

Eli Fletcher narrowed the gap to 7-6 one minute later.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The North Stars will host the Dragons at 12 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena, and the Cardinals will visit the Rebels at 1 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.