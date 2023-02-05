Willmar Cardinals score twice in the third to beat Redwood Valley Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinals defeated the Redwood Valley Cardinals 7-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Willmar pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
Next games:
The Cardinals travel to Windom on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Cardinals will face Brainerd on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.