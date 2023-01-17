Willmar Cardinals have ended their losing streak after 1-6 vs. Becker/Big Lake Eagles

The game between the Becker/Big Lake Eagles and the hosting Willmar Cardinals finished 6-1. Willmar's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Charles Swart. Jordan Gorans and Trenton Larson assisted.

The Cardinals' Izac Duran increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Trenton Larson and Jordan Gorans.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute when Elijah Van Buren found the back of the net.

Cullen Gregory increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third period, assisted by Elijah Van Buren.

Next up:

The Cardinals host the Morris/Benson Area Storm in the next game at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at MayPort Ice Dawgs. The same day, the Eagles will host the Rebels at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.