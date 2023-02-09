Willmar Cardinals got a shutout against Redwood Valley Cardinals

The Willmar Cardinals picked up a decisive road win against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The Cardinals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Cullen Gregory. Elijah Van Buren and Dylan Staska assisted.

The Cardinals' Ethan Stark increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Trenton Larson scored, assisted by Jordan Gorans.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Arron Fischer late into the first, assisted by Elijah Van Buren.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute of the third period when Evan Ims found the back of the net, assisted by Gavin Banks. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to Windom on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Cardinals will face Brainerd on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.