Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Willmar Cardinals end four-loss run

The game between the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and the Willmar Cardinals finished 6-5 on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Willmar after four straight defeats.

img_500253025_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 05:05 PM

The game between the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and the Willmar Cardinals finished 6-5 on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Willmar after four straight defeats.

Willmar's Ethan Stark scored the game-winning goal.

The Panthers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Conner Hanson. Braden Stewart assisted.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kale Ravnaas in the first period, assisted by Joshua Hillukka and Talen May.

The Panthers' Joey Hillukka increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Wyatt Tischer and Cooper Brovold.

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Panthers.

Arron Fischer tied it up 5-5 early in the third period, assisted by Cullen Gregory and Ethan Stark.

Ethan Stark took the lead nine minutes later.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Panthers will play the Pirates at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena, and the Cardinals will play the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.