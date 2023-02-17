Willmar Cardinals end four-loss run

The game between the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and the Willmar Cardinals finished 6-5 on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Willmar after four straight defeats.

Willmar's Ethan Stark scored the game-winning goal.

The Panthers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Conner Hanson. Braden Stewart assisted.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kale Ravnaas in the first period, assisted by Joshua Hillukka and Talen May.

The Panthers' Joey Hillukka increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Wyatt Tischer and Cooper Brovold.

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Panthers.

Arron Fischer tied it up 5-5 early in the third period, assisted by Cullen Gregory and Ethan Stark.

Ethan Stark took the lead nine minutes later.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Panthers will play the Pirates at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena, and the Cardinals will play the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST.