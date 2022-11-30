SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Willmar Cardinals beat Breckenridge Blades

The Willmar Cardinals won their road game against the Breckenridge Blades on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 30, 2022 04:11 PM
Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Cardinals led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Cardinals scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Blades will host the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena and the Cardinals will play against the Tigers at 5:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.

