Williams scores 2 in Champlin Park Rebels' win over Eagan Wildcats

The Champlin Park Rebels beat the hosting Eagan Wildcats 6-3 on Friday.

The Rebels took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Austin Anderson. Will Burnevik and Matthew Blodgett assisted.

The Wildcats tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Cam Roth netted one, assisted by Eddie Moore.

Five minutes into the period, the Rebels made it 2-1 with a goal from Jax Warren.

Five minutes into the period, Evan Long scored a goal, assisted by Jordan Ronn, making the score 3-1.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Keaton Orrey scored.

Evan Williams increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Matthew Lange.

Jordan Ronn increased the lead to 5-2 just one minute later, assisted by Matthew Blodgett and Drew Belleson.

Evan Williams increased the lead to 6-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Trevor Aberwald and Austin Anderson.

Cam Roth narrowed the gap to 6-3 eight minutes later, assisted by AJ Clark and Riley Paulus.

Next up:

The Wildcats host the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars in the next game on the road on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center. The same day, the Rebels will host the Royals at 7:45 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.