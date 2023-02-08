Will Seymour behind New Prague Trojans' win over Minnesota River Bulldogs

The game between the New Prague Trojans and the Minnesota River Bulldogs saw New Prague's Will Seymour in deadly form. Will Seymour scored an incredible five goals in New Prague's 8-1 home win.

Braeden Woitas and Dominic Berry scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Braylon Hoffman scored for Minnesota River.

The Bulldogs took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Braylon Hoffman.

The Trojans scored eight goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Trojans travel to Rochester Mayo on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The Bulldogs host Luverne to play the Cardinals on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.