Will O'Donovan and Seth Splittstoser in excellent shape as Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets beat Tartan Titans

On Tuesday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets defeated the Tartan Titans 2-1.

Cambridge-Isanti's Will O'Donovan scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Titans took the lead when Blake Tuccitto scored assisted by Connor Wobse and Shawn Duggan.

Seven minutes into the period, Seth Splittstoser scored a goal, assisted by Will O'Donovan, making the score 1-1.

The Bluejackets made it 2-1 halfway through when Will O'Donovan scored the first goal, assisted by Finn Overby and Seth Splittstoser. With that, O'Donovan completed the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets' comeback.

Next games:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Titans hosting Simley at 7 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena, and the Bluejackets hosting Northern Edge at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.