Wiitala's two goals net Holy Family Fire victory over Providence Academy Lions

The Holy Family Fire won against the hosting Providence Academy Lions on Tuesday, ending 8-2.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Fire led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Fire scored three goals in second period an held the lead 8-2 going in to the second break.

The win over the Lions means that the Fire have four road wins in a row.

Next games:

The Lions travel to Warroad on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena - Hockeytown Holiday Classic. The Fire will face Totino-Grace on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove.