Why Conrad Fondrk can be the next big name in hockey

ST. PAUL — Every once in a while a hockey player comes along and you can just tell that they are something special.

Even though Conrad Fondrk has only just turned 16, he has almost 20,000 views on his Elite Prospects page and is listed as a five-star recruit on Puck Preps. He's also a student-athlete that takes academics seriously and is an elite competitor who has persevered through hardship to get where he is today.

Fondrk, originally from St. Paul, is coming off a massive season with Mount St. Charles where he netted 124 points in just 66 games for the 15U squad, which was 26 points more than the next closest skater on the team. His point total includes a whopping 75 goals, which means he's scoring at an average of over a goal per game. By watching some of his highlights and by reading some of his scouting reports, it's clear that he is an elite level forward that will be a top talent in the future.

"With his focus and determination, I expect to be watching him on TV one day," said Fondrk's 15U coach, Scott Gainey.

Fondrk, the oldest of three siblings, was born in St. Paul to a family that wasn't originally involved in hockey of any kind. His mother is from Honduras and his father is from Madison, Wisconsin, and neither of them came from hockey backgrounds.

"My dad's mom, my grandma, was suggesting things for me to do and she suggested to my dad that I should try on skates and go to the outdoor rink," Fondrk said about how he started out on the ice. "My house was right across the street from a big field, and in the wintertime the school that was there would put up an outdoor rink ... so the outdoor rink was pretty much where it all started."

As a child, Fondrk competed for the St. Paul Capitals until he joined Choice Hockey for a few years. His family eventually ended up moving to White Bear Lake, a suburb just northeast of the Twin Cities metro, when he was around the age of 10, so he suited up for the WBL Youth Hockey Association up through middle school.

Big changes came after that though as Fondrk made the decision to leave to state entirely to pursue hockey at Mount St. Charles in Rhode Island, which is a move not seen very often in Minnesota hockey.

"Obviously not many people leave Minnesota and high school hockey. The organization in White Bear, we were good but we weren't great and Brendhan (Fondrk's adviser) called my dad one day and said I should come check out this place [Mount St. Charles]," Fondrk said. "I went out there and I just loved it. Me and my family decided that that would be the best spot for me to go."

The choice to move away from home at the age of 14 turned out to be a good thing, as Fondrk has dominated the 14U and 15U NEPACK and AAA scene out east for the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, private college preparatory school. He earned over 100 points in each of his two seasons for the team and is currently ranked No. 4 on Puck Preps for American skaters in the 2007 birth year.

"He's a strong kid, he doesn't get knocked off the puck very often at all, and he always wants the puck and is competing for the puck," Gainey said about Fondrk's game.

"I think one of the attributes that I think will continue to excel for him is his demeanor, he's very even-keeled and he doesn't get too high or too low. Extremely coachable and a very humble kid - in the coaching world you say low maintenance — and he does his job," he added. "He's not a 'rah-rah' guy, his actions obviously push him into a leadership position with just the way that he plays the game and the way he competes in games, and in practice too. He makes everyone around him better."

His eye-popping statistics as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound teenager caught the eyes of many and Fondrk ended up receiving an invite to tryout for the USA National Team Development Program in the spring of 2023. His evaluation camp was strong and he made the team for the upcoming 2023-24 season, where he will compete in Plymouth, Michigan, alongside all of the other top American boys hockey players.

Fondrk is a forward who mostly played center this past season for Mount St. Charles. Gainey said it's due to the fact that he's a responsible hockey player who isn't just all offense, he's a solid 200-foot skater who puts in work in all zones of the ice.

This summer, Fondrk made the decision to accelerate his education, which in turn allowed him to commit to an NCAA Division I program ahead of the Aug. 1 window that opens for rising high school juniors in the summer. He didn't make the decision to skip a grade in order to just commit early though, as many have speculated. He actually completed all the coursework required to be reclassified as a 2024 high school graduation year in order to have an extra year to focus on hockey without having to focus on high school too.

Gavin Cornforth of the Dubuque Fighting Saints did the same thing recently. On July 12, Fondrk announced his verbal commitment to Boston University.

16-year-old Conrad Fondrk has committed to BU.



"I decided earlier this year that I was going to do it [accelerate my education]. I just wanted to graduate early and get that senior year out of the way so I can focus on hockey more," said Fondrk, who will spend the next two years with Team USA. He only has one year left of high school, so his second year with the NTDP he won't have to focus on keeping up with school and grades. "Committing to BU was always an idea for me and I just really love it there, it was kind of just a byproduct of finishing high school early that I was able to commit early."

Fondrk joked in his interview with The Rink Live that although school isn't his favorite thing in the world, he still takes pride in his work and getting good grades.

It hasn't all been sunshine though in his rise to the top of the prospect pool. The Fondrk family has been through a lot in the past few years, and it's also not easy navigating the pressure that comes with being such a highly regarded player at such a young age. Many people took to social media when Fondrk left Minnesota and demanded to know why he wouldn't stay and play in his home state, even when it wasn't their business, and again some had negative things to say when he announced his college commitment ahead of the Aug. 1 window.

"I don't pay too much attention, but obviously I'll go on social media and I'll see people saying this and that, but I try to just kind of limit the distractions," said the 16-year-old forward. "I try to keep to myself and not pay attention to the good or bad that people say. I just keep working and do my thing."

Fondrk's coach describes him as an 'old soul' and someone that is mature beyond his years.

"He's just a really good young man," said Coach Gainey. "I think with his focus and determination, I expect to be watching him on TV one day —and I don't mean in Beantown."

This fall, Fondrk will join the National Team Development Program in Michigan along with the other best young players in America. He is planning on doing their two year program before heading to Boston University in the fall of 2025. The 16-year-old forward will be eligible for the NHL Entry Draft in 2025 and will likely be going into his freshman year of college as a top pick.