Who's in, who's out; a section by section look at Class A Minnesota boys hockey

Section semifinal and title games are coming up this week, find out what teams are left and who has the best shot of heading to the state tournament in Class A with a section by section overview of Minnesota boys hockey.

Section 1A:

Recent scores:

No. 2 New Prague, 7 > No. 3 Albert Lea, 5

No. 1 Northfield, 6 > No. 4 Dodge County, 1

Upcoming section final:

No. 1 Northfield vs. No. 2 New Prague

7 p.m. on March 1 in Rochester, Minn.

No surprises here as the two top seeds are headed to the section title game. New Prague has a 16-10-1 overall record and previously lost, 3-0, to Northfield back in December. The Trojans also had quite a scare in the section semifinal to Albert Lea who put up a good fight.

Northfield seems to have the edge here, as it has been playing very strong as of late and have both the scoring and the goaltending that's needed to advance to the state tournament. But, don't count out New Prague entirely because they upset the Raiders last year in 2OT in the section semifinals, and then went on to the state tournament, so these two teams definitely have some history.

Section 2A:

Recent scores:

No. 1 Orono, 2 > No. 8 Hutchinson, 1 (OT)

No. 7 Waconia, 3 > No. 2 Providence Academy, 7

No. 3 Delano, 3 > No. 6 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 1

No. 4 Minneapolis, 8 > No. 5 SW Christian/Richfield, 0

Upcoming semifinals:

No. 1 Orono vs. No. 4 Minneapolis

6 p.m. on Feb. 28 in St. Louis Park

No. 3 Delano vs. No. 7 Waconia

8 p.m. on Feb. 28 in St. Louis Park

This section became pretty chaotic over the weekend as seventh-seeded Waconia pulled off a big 6-3 upset over No. 2 Providence Academy. Eighth-seeded Hutchinson also brought first-seeded Orono to overtime, which shows that anyone could win this section. Minneapolis won 2A last year in 2022 but Orono and Delano could both easily win and Waconia is a strong dark horse candidate as well.

Minneapolis forward Zander Zoia (5) celebrates his goal against Minneapolis with the bench during the first period Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Section 3A:

Recent scores:

No. 2 Luverne , 6 > No. 3 Mankato East, 2

No. 1 New Ulm, 4 > No. 4 Mankato West, 3

Upcoming section final:

No. 1 New Ulm vs. No. 2 Luverne

7:30 p.m. on March 1 at Gustavus Adolphus College

Luverne easily blows past Mankato East, who won the section last year in 2022. First-seeded New Ulm scrapes past Mankato West in a narrow 4-3 victory. New Ulm may have the higher-seed and may have beaten Luverne earlier in the year (2-1 and 3-1), but the section final seems like it's going to be a close one.

Mankato East/Loyola forward Andrew Sorbo (14) moves the puck away from the goal against Mankato East/Loyola during the third period Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Section 4A:

Recent scores:

No. 1 Mahtomedi, 9 > No. 8 St. Paul Johnson, 0

No. 2 Chisago Lakes, 5 > No. 7 South St. Paul, 0

No. 3 Two Rivers, 5 > No. 6 Simley, 2

No. 4 St. Paul Academy, 5 > No. 5 St. Paul Highland Park, 2

Upcoming semifinals:

No. 1 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 St. Paul Academy

5 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Aldrich Arena

No. 2 Chisago Lakes vs. No. 3 Two Rivers

7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Aldrich Arena

After the quarterfinals were held last week, the semifinals are ready to be played Tuesday night in Maplewood at Aldrich Arena. Mahtomedi is the favorite to win the section after their previous state tournament appearance last year and by their recent score in the quarterfinals (9-0 over St. Paul Johnson). Chisago Lakes and Two Rivers should be a close game as they recently played a one goal game earlier this month (2-1 W for the Wildcats).

Warroad forward Daimon Gardner (13) slides into Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis (32) with Mahtomedi defenseman Cavanaugh Bruner (2) during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Section 5A:

Recent scores:

No. 1 Little Falls, 3 > No. 4 Cambridge-Isanti, 2

No. 3 Cathedral, 7 > No. 2 Monticello, 2

Upcoming section final:

No. 1 Little Falls vs. No. 3 Cathedral

7 p.m. on March 1 in Elk River

This could be an interesting section final. Little Falls is the higher seed and have previously defeated Cathedral twice but they haven't played great the last few games, whereas the Crusaders have trounced their opponents in the quarter and semifinals. This could be a close game to determine who will head to the Xcel Energy Center in 2023 after Monticello won the section in 2022.

The Crusaders look onto the ice and cheer on their teammates. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Section 6A:

Recent scores:

No. 1 Alexandria, 15 > No. 8 Breckenridge/Wahpeton, 0

No. 2 Fergus Falls, 9 > No. 7 Prairie Centre, 1

No. 3 Northern Lakes, 8 > No. 6 Willmar, 1

No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek, 4 > No. 5 Morris/Benson, 3 (OT)

Upcoming section semifinals:

No. 1 Alexandria vs. No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek

7 p.m. at the MAC in St. Cloud

No. 2 Fergus Falls vs. No. 3 Northern Lakes

4:30 p.m. at the MAC in St. Cloud

Alexandria should be the favorite after winning the section last year in 2022 and now taking the No. 1 seed in 6A. The Cardinals have not been the most consistent team this year though and started the season on a seven-game losing streak. Alexandria has defeated Fergus Falls twice this year, but they did lose to Northern Lakes in December and haven't played Wadena-Deer Creek yet in 2022-23. There could definitely be some upsets this year so be on the lookout in 6A.

Section 7A:

Recent scores:

No. 1 Hermantown, 3 > No. 4 Hibbing/Chisholm, 2

No. 2 Rock Ridge, 12 > No. 3 Duluth Denfeld, 1

Upcoming section final:

No. 1 Hermantown vs. No. 2 Rock Ridge

7 p.m. on March 1 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Section 7A was very weird on Monday night. Hibbing/Chisholm almost pushed Hermantown in overtime and Rock Ridge put up 12 goals over Duluth Denfeld. With an odd game from the Hawks and an extra strong performance by the Wolverines, the section final could end up being much closer than some seem to think.

Rock Ridge players line up before a game against Sartell-St. Stephen at Bernicks Pepsi Arena in Sartell, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Section 8A:

Recent scores:

No. 1 Warroad, 6 > No. 4 Thief River Falls, 1

No. 2 East Grand Forks, 6 > No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 2

Upcoming section final:

No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 2 East Grand Forks

7 p.m. on March 2 in Thief River Falls

East Grand Forks is a very good team, don't get us wrong, but it's going to take a miracle for anyone to unseat Warroad as they continue on their undefeated season in 2022-23.