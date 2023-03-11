Who's coming out on top; the Skippers or the Hornets?

ST. PAUL — No. 1 Minnetonka and No. 3 Edina have made it to the Class AA championship game and will compete for the state title on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

The first-seeded Skippers come into the match with a 28-2 overall record. The team is currently on a 19-game win streak. Their only losses this season have come to Chanhassen and Wayzata.

Andover forward Cooper Conway (8) and Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) collide in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Minnetonka is led by juniors Hagen Burrows and Gavin Garry, both of whom have 40-plus points this season. The Skippers have also found success with Division I committed players Javon Moore (Minnesota), Alex Lunski (St. Thomas), Sam Scheetz (Vermont), and John Stout (Minnesota Duluth). Kaizer Nelson has been the starting netminder and he has a .928 save percentage this season alongside 7 shutouts.

The Skippers are coached by Sean Goldsworthy, who is in his sixth season with the team and has one state title currently to his name (from 2018).

Minnetonka players are introduced before the start of their game against Hill-Murray in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The Hornets are 22-6-1 coming into the title match. After starting 0-3 in the 2022-23 season, Edina found their groove in recent weeks to propel themselves to the No. 2 team in the Class AA rankings and the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Edina is led by Minnesota commit Jackson Nevers, who has 20 goals and 20 assists so far this year. Junior Bobby Cowan has been on a tear recently and is up to 37 total points in 2022-23. Eddie Revenig (Bemidji State) and Barrett Dexheimer (UMass) are Division I committed defenders for the squad. Frank Brimsek award finalist Robbie Clarkowski has been the team's go-to netminder this year. He has earned a .937 save percentage with four shutouts this season as a senior.

Cretin-Durham Hall forward Nate Chorlton (4) and Edina forward Mason West (9) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Edina is coached by Curt Giles, who has been with the program for over 20 years now. He has four state titles to his name with the Hornets (2010, 2013, 2014, 2019).

These two teams have already played each other twice this season, and both games were won by Minnetonka. The first game was 4-0, back on Jan. 19, and most recently it was a 1-0 finish exactly a month ago on Feb. 11.

Edina made a state tournament appearance last year in 2022, but fell in the quarterfinal round to Maple Grove. Previous to that, the Hornets won the Class AA state tournament back in 2019 with a 3-2 OT victory over Eden Prairie.

Edina players are introduced before their game against Moorhead Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Minnetonka is in it's first state tournament appearance since the Skippers won a title back in 2018 with a 5-2 win over Duluth East.

Both teams have had many players from those state championship teams advance on to play at the Division I level.

In 2019, Edina had Liam Malmquist & Michael Vorlicky (Wisconsin), Jett Jungels (Northern Michigan), Mason Nevers (Minnesota), Brett Chorske (Colorado College), Nick Williams (Michigan Tech commit), Jake Boltmann (Notre Dame), Louden Hogg (Holy Cross) and Mason Reiners (St. Cloud State).

Edina's Jett Jungles celebrates his first period goal as he skates past the Moorhead bench during the Minnesota Class 2A state boys hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 7. David Samson / The Rink Live

In 2018, Minnetonka had Bobby Brink (Denver / Philadelphia), Joey Molenaar & Josh Luedtke (St. Cloud State), Teddy Lagerback (Arizona State), Luke Loheit (Minnesota Duluth), Grant Docter (St. Thomas), Matt Koethe (Alaska Fairbanks), and Charlie Glockner (Northern Michigan).

St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke, left, Joe Molenaar and Denver's Bobby Brink all played high school hockey at Minnetonka.<br/> Illustration by Rob Beer / The Rink Live

So, it can safely be assumed that many of the players on the ice tomorrow will likely be big names in the future.