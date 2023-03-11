Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Who's coming out on top; the Skippers or the Hornets?

Minnetonka and Edina are two teams that are very familiar with each other. Which squad will come out on top to win the 2023 Class AA state title?

Minnetonka vs Andover_0994.jpg
Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows (19) celebrates his goal against Andover with teammates in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 11, 2023 01:28 PM

ST. PAUL — No. 1 Minnetonka and No. 3 Edina have made it to the Class AA championship game and will compete for the state title on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

The first-seeded Skippers come into the match with a 28-2 overall record. The team is currently on a 19-game win streak. Their only losses this season have come to Chanhassen and Wayzata.

Minnetonka vs Andover_0487.jpg
Andover forward Cooper Conway (8) and Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) collide in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Minnetonka is led by juniors Hagen Burrows and Gavin Garry, both of whom have 40-plus points this season. The Skippers have also found success with Division I committed players Javon Moore (Minnesota), Alex Lunski (St. Thomas), Sam Scheetz (Vermont), and John Stout (Minnesota Duluth). Kaizer Nelson has been the starting netminder and he has a .928 save percentage this season alongside 7 shutouts.

The Skippers are coached by Sean Goldsworthy, who is in his sixth season with the team and has one state title currently to his name (from 2018).

Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0019.jpg
Minnetonka players are introduced before the start of their game against Hill-Murray in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The Hornets are 22-6-1 coming into the title match. After starting 0-3 in the 2022-23 season, Edina found their groove in recent weeks to propel themselves to the No. 2 team in the Class AA rankings and the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edina is led by Minnesota commit Jackson Nevers, who has 20 goals and 20 assists so far this year. Junior Bobby Cowan has been on a tear recently and is up to 37 total points in 2022-23. Eddie Revenig (Bemidji State) and Barrett Dexheimer (UMass) are Division I committed defenders for the squad. Frank Brimsek award finalist Robbie Clarkowski has been the team's go-to netminder this year. He has earned a .937 save percentage with four shutouts this season as a senior.

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0597.jpg
Cretin-Durham Hall forward Nate Chorlton (4) and Edina forward Mason West (9) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Edina is coached by Curt Giles, who has been with the program for over 20 years now. He has four state titles to his name with the Hornets (2010, 2013, 2014, 2019).

These two teams have already played each other twice this season, and both games were won by Minnetonka. The first game was 4-0, back on Jan. 19, and most recently it was a 1-0 finish exactly a month ago on Feb. 11.

Edina made a state tournament appearance last year in 2022, but fell in the quarterfinal round to Maple Grove. Previous to that, the Hornets won the Class AA state tournament back in 2019 with a 3-2 OT victory over Eden Prairie.

Moorhead vs Edina_0001.jpg
Edina players are introduced before their game against Moorhead Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Minnetonka is in it's first state tournament appearance since the Skippers won a title back in 2018 with a 5-2 win over Duluth East.

Both teams have had many players from those state championship teams advance on to play at the Division I level.

In 2019, Edina had Liam Malmquist & Michael Vorlicky (Wisconsin), Jett Jungels (Northern Michigan), Mason Nevers (Minnesota), Brett Chorske (Colorado College), Nick Williams (Michigan Tech commit), Jake Boltmann (Notre Dame), Louden Hogg (Holy Cross) and Mason Reiners (St. Cloud State).

030819.S.ff.spudhockey
Edina's Jett Jungles celebrates his first period goal as he skates past the Moorhead bench during the Minnesota Class 2A state boys hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 7. David Samson / The Rink Live

In 2018, Minnetonka had Bobby Brink (Denver / Philadelphia), Joey Molenaar & Josh Luedtke (St. Cloud State), Teddy Lagerback (Arizona State), Luke Loheit (Minnesota Duluth), Grant Docter (St. Thomas), Matt Koethe (Alaska Fairbanks), and Charlie Glockner (Northern Michigan).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonka copy.jpg
St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke, left, Joe Molenaar and Denver's Bobby Brink all played high school hockey at Minnetonka.<br/>
Illustration by Rob Beer / The Rink Live

So, it can safely be assumed that many of the players on the ice tomorrow will likely be big names in the future.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0196.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota state boys hockey live blog
Follow our daily live blog as the top teams in Minnesota boys high school hockey faceoff this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in hopes of claiming a coveted state championship.
March 11, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
20221227_Rogers vs. Chaska Boys_023.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Chase Cheslock of Rogers wins the 2023 Reed Larson award
The award is given out annually to the top senior defenseman in Minnesota. Cheslock, a St. Thomas commit and two-time captain for the Royals, posted 30 points in 2022-23.
March 11, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Warroad vs Mahtomedi_0405.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Mahtomedi the last hurdle in Warroad's 18-year return to glory
The Warriors survived in double overtime to make it to the final, where they'll face an upset-minded Mahtomedi.
March 11, 2023 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
March 11, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT