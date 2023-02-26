White Bear Lake Area Bears win over Tartan Titans in overtime

The White Bear Lake Area Bears won the game at home against the Tartan Titans 4-3 in a game that went to overtime.

White Bear Lake Area's Grady Gallatin scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Titans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brody Laska. Stone Resch and Colin Kammerer assisted.

The Bears' Will Distad tied the game halfway through the first, assisted by Nolan Roed and Brady Borgestad.

The Bears made it 2-1 early into the second period when Charlie Olsen found the back of the net, assisted by Brady Borgestad.

Joe Belisle then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-1. Aiden Welch and Nolan Roed assisted.

Gavin Buche narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Shawn Duggan and Brody Laska.

Noah Joyce tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Brody Laska and Shawn Duggan. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Grady Gallatin scored the game-winner for the home team.