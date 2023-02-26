White Bear Lake Area Bears win in overtime thriller and move on

The White Bear Lake Area Bears have advanced to the next round after a 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the Tartan Titans in the playoff knock-out game.

White Bear Lake Area's Grady Gallatin scored the game-winning goal.

The Titans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brody Laska. Stone Resch and Colin Kammerer assisted.

The Bears tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Will Distad in the middle of the first, assisted by Nolan Roed and Brady Borgestad.

The Bears made it 2-1 early into the second period when Charlie Olsen beat the goalie, assisted by Brady Borgestad.

Joe Belisle then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-1. Aiden Welch and Nolan Roed assisted.

Gavin Buche narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Shawn Duggan and Brody Laska.

Noah Joyce tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Brody Laska and Shawn Duggan. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Grady Gallatin scored the game-winner for the home team.