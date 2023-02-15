White Bear Lake Area Bears win against Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the White Bear Lake Area Bears on the road against the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders in the game on Tuesday. White Bear Lake Area won in overtime 4-3.

White Bear Lake Area's Aiden Welch scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Bears opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Aiden Welch scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Nolan Roed and Grady Gallatin.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Aiden Welch scored the first goal again, assisted by Grady Gallatin.

The Raiders' Colin Scanlan narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period.

The Bears' Michael Delaney increased the lead to 3-1 in the first period, assisted by Brady Borgestad.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Bears led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Jake Fisher tied the game 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Attila Lippai and Max Anderson . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:17 before Aiden Welch scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Michael Delaney.