White Bear Lake Area Bears win 6-3 on the road against Champlin Park Rebels

The White Bear Lake Area Bears won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Champlin Park Rebels a defeat 6-3.

The Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack Stanius. Aiden Welch and Nolan Roed assisted.

The Rebels' Jordan Ronn tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Nick Carlson.

The Bears scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Aiden Welch increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Stanius and Nolan Roed.

Nolan Roed increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Will Distad.

Drew Belleson narrowed the gap to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Jordan Ronn.

Brady Borgestad increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later.

The Bears chalked up five straight road wins.

Next up:

The Rebels travel to Duluth East on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Bears visit Cretin-Derham Hall to play the Raiders on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.