White Bear Lake Area Bears reverse deficit to win

The White Bear Lake Area Bears were the underdogs, trailing by two goals after the first period in Tuesday's road game against the Totino-Grace Eagles. Despite this, the team turned it around and won 5-3.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ben Box. Tre Peck and Clayton Derr assisted.

The Eagles' Ben Box increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Tre Peck.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Eagles.

Charlie Olsen tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Stanius and Devin Willett.

Brady Borgestad took the lead four minutes later.

Noah Driscoll increased the lead to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Brady Borgestad and Aiden Akins.

Next up:

The Eagles host the Holy Family Fire on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove. The Bears will face Mounds View at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.