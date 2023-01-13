White Bear Lake Area Bears keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the White Bear Lake Area Bears as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the East Ridge Raptors, making it six in a row. They won 3-0 over East Ridge.

The hosting Bears took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Aiden Welch. Nolan Roed assisted.

Brady Borgestad scored early into the second period, assisted by Michael Delaney and Charlie Olsen.

3-0 goal came from Brady Borgestad who increased the Bears' lead, assisted by Michael Delaney and Joe Belisle, halfway through.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Bears will play the Wolfpack at 3:15 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, and the Raptors will play the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.