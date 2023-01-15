White Bear Lake Area Bears keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the White Bear Lake Area Bears as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Park Wolfpack, making it seven in a row. They won 7-0 over Park.

The Bears opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Nolan Roed scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Aiden Welch and Will Distad.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Aiden Welch in the first period, assisted by Nolan Roed and Will Distad.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Bears.

The Bears increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Charlie Olsen beat the goalie, assisted by Brady Borgestad and Grady Gallatin.

The Bears increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third when Jack Stanius scored, assisted by Joe Belisle. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Wolfpack hosting Roseville Area at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena, and the Bears visiting Woodbury at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.