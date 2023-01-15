White Bear Lake Area Bears beat Park Wolfpack and continue winning run

The game between the Park Wolfpack and the White Bear Lake Area Bears on Saturday finished 7-0. The result means White Bear Lake Area has seven straight wins.

The Bears started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Nolan Roed scoring in the first minute, assisted by Aiden Welch and Will Distad.

The Bears' Aiden Welch increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Nolan Roed and Will Distad.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Bears.

The Bears increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Charlie Olsen scored, assisted by Brady Borgestad and Grady Gallatin.

The Bears increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third when Jack Stanius beat the goalie, assisted by Joe Belisle. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Wolfpack are set to face Roseville Area at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena, while the Bears face Woodbury at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. Both games are set for Thursday.