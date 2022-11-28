Which teams are setting the pace in The Rink Live's high school hockey power rankings?

Minnesota high school hockey is in full swing. Girls hockey teams now have a few games under their belt while the boys got their seasons started last week. Find out our top-five teams in both classes

Girls Class A:

1. Warroad (5-0)

2. Proctor/Hermantown (3-1)

3. Dodge County (5-0)

4. Academy of Holy Angels (3-0)

5. South St. Paul (4-1)

Others we considered: Orono, Delano/Rockford

Warroad is the unanimous No. 1 team. The reigning state champions played a close game with Proctor/Hermantown, but otherwise have dominated their schedule so far defeating Orono, Duluth Marshall, East Grand Forks and Simley. Former North Dakotan, Rylee Bartz , currently leads the team with 21 points, which includes a whopping 13 goals in five games.

Proctor/Hermantown's only loss so far came to Warroad in overtime, but they have plenty of other wins to solidify their No. 2 position. They Mirage defeated Roseville/Mahtomedi, Bloomington Jefferson and South St. Paul in past weeks. Recent Bemidji State commit Hannah Graves leads the team in points with nine in five games.

Dodge County is back in Class A this year after competing in double-A last season. They are currently on a 5-0 tear, with wins against Winona, Chaska/Chanhassen, Osseo/Park Center, Marshall and Waconia. Mollie and Maysie Koch lead the team in points while Ida Huber has kept things solid in goal.

The Academy of Holy Angels had a solid season in 2021-22 and are off to a hot start in 2022-23. They are 3-0 with wins against Armstrong/Cooper, Duluth Marshall and Breck. Bella LaMere is at a two-points-per-game pace, and both goaltenders for the Stars have been outstanding.

Warroad’s Cahlilah Lindquist (20) passes around South St. Paul's Inga Oelerking (3) during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Jason Wachter

South St. Paul made a state tournament appearance last season and have had a great start in 2022. The Packers have defeated New Ulm, Delano/Rockford, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, and Mound Westonka/SWC, but have also lost to No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown. Fifteen-year-old Lily Pachl has 10 points in five games while Delaney Norman has three shutouts already. South St. Paul will face-off against No. 3 Dodge County this week, which will help give us a better read on the top teams in Class A.

Orono was close to making our top-5, but they have a loss and a tie already. A loss to Warroad doesn't mean much, since they are No. 1, but they tied Simley, 2-2. Orono could be in the top-5 next week depending on the outcomes of their games this weekend against Chisago Lakes and North Wright County. Delano/Rockford is currently 4-1 and could also be a top team in coming weeks.

GIRLS CLASS AA

1. Gentry Academy (4-0)

2. Andover (4-1)

3. Minnetonka (4-1)

4. Edina (3-1)

5. Maple Grove (4-0)

Others we considered: Hill-Murray, Rogers, Holy Family, Centennial/Spring Lake Park

Gentry Academy gets the No. 1 spot this week as the squad continues to stay undefeated. Defeating previously No. 1 Andover deservedly moves the team up in the rankings. The Stars have also gathered wins against Blake, St. Cloud and Sartell/Sauk Rapids. The team will travel to Warroad this weekend which should be a big game for the No. 1 teams in each class. There are currently seven players scoring at or above a point-per-game.

Maiah Aanenson of Gentry Academy warms up before the Class AA state girls hockey quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Andover may have lost to Gentry Academy, but are still are a top team after a big victory against Minnetonka. The Huskies have also defeated Benilde-St. Margaret's, Blake and Edina, so far this season. They have tough opponents coming up on the schedule which should show us if they will remain in the top-5 or not.

Minnetonka has only allowed goals in one game, which was its loss to Andover. All of their other matches have been shutouts. This shows that the Skippers have a strong defensive core and good goaltending along with quite an explosive offense. They could move up in the rankings if they continue on the path they are on.

Edina isn't the same team as they were last year, but they are still solid. Their only loss came to second-ranked Andover. Uma Corniea in goal might the difference-maker for this team later in the season, along with a couple of freshmen who have already made a big impact on the varsity squad.

Maple Grove rounds out our top-five teams. The Crimson are undefeated so far and have been seeing huge performances from Bella Shipley and Stella Retrum along with goaltender Dani Strom . The squad could easily move up higher in the top-five if one of the teams above them starts to falter and/or drops a game.

BOYS CLASS A:

1. Warroad (2-0)

2. Hermantown (N/A)

3. Mahtomedi (2-0)

4. Alexandria (N/A)

5. Providence Academy (1-0)

Others we considered: East Grand Forks, Little Falls, Northfield, Cathedral, Monticello, Orono

There is no debating that Warroad is the current No.1 team. Jayson Shaugabay and Carson Pilgrim already have six points in just two games and Hampton Slukynsky has been electric in goal. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 11-1 in the first two games.

Hermantown has its season opener on Dec. 2 against Cretin-Derham Hall, but we assume the Hawks will start strong after winning the state tournament in 2022.

Mahtomedi has proven themselves to be a top contender after the first weekend of play, defeating Northfield, 4-2, and Little Falls, 5-0.

After the top-three teams is where things get a little funky. We put Alexandria at No. 4 even though it hasn't played a game yet. The Cardinals open their season on Dec. 1 against Sartell.

Alexandria players are introduced before their game against Hermantown Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Providence Academy rounds out our top five. The team had a strong 6-1 win over Mound Westonka to start the year and Louie Wehmann had four goals that game.

There are multiple teams that could break into the top five after this weekend of play.

BOYS CLASS AA:

1. Minnetonka (2-0)

2. Wayzata (2-0)

3. Andover (1-1)

4. Rogers (N/A)

5. Lakeville South (1-0)

Others we considered: Maple Grove, Moorhead, Eastview, St. Thomas Academy, Chanhassen, White Bear Lake, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Hill-Murray, Holy Family, Edina

Minnetonka had a dominant opening weekend, which puts them at No.1. The Skippers routed Rochester Mayo, 8-2, and defeated the reigning state champion Andover, 4-1. Sam Scheetz , previously of Chaska High School, currently leads the team with six points.

Wayzata also had a big showing this weekend as they won the Turkey Trot tournament. The Trojans defeated Moorhead, 3-2, then beat Maple Grove, 5-1. Will Ingemann was solid in net this weekend and multiple players stepped up to contribute on offense. Wayzata has a tough schedule the next few weeks, which will show us if the Trojans can keep up the positives from their opening weekend or not.

Wayzata forward Jibber Kuhl (3) waits for a face off during the Trojans’ game against Maple Grove on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Andover is the reigning state champion, but lost to Minnetonka, 4-1. The Huskies did have a nice 6-3 victory to Chanhassen the night before though. The squad may have some work to do to get back into the position they were in last season.

Rogers hasn't played yet, but we put the Royals at No. 4 - for now. The Royals will be tested early as they play Lakeville South and Andover in early December which will be huge games that can tell us a lot about the team this season.

Round out the top five is Lakeville South. The Cougars only played once so far, but it was a nice 5-2 victory over Chaska.