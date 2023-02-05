Welinski's two goals net Little Falls Flyers victory over Northern Lakes Lightning

The Little Falls Flyers beat the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning on Saturday, ending 6-4.

The first period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Flyers.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Flyers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Flyers increased the lead to 5-3 within the first minute of the third period when Luke Avery beat the goalie, assisted by Carter Oothoudt.

Easton Anderson narrowed the gap to 5-4 six minutes later.

Joey Welinski increased the lead to 6-4 nine minutes later, assisted by Matt Filippi.

Next up:

Next up, the Flyers face St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex, while the Lightning face Hibbing/Chisholm at home at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center. Both games are set for on Tuesday.