High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Wayzata Trojans win over Hopkins Royals

The Wayzata Trojans have won their knockout game against the Hopkins Royals 9-1, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500257621_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 01:54 AM

The first period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Trojans.

The Trojans scored three goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

Alec Score increased the lead to 9-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka and Luke Miller.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
