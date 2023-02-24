Wayzata Trojans win over Hopkins Royals

The Wayzata Trojans have won their knockout game against the Hopkins Royals 9-1, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The first period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Trojans.

The Trojans scored three goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

Alec Score increased the lead to 9-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka and Luke Miller.