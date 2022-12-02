Wayzata Trojans win at home against Maple Grove Crimson

The Wayzata Trojans won when they visited the Maple Grove Crimson on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The Trojans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jibber Kuhl. Hawke Huff and Kasen Sauer assisted.

Jake Mattson scored early into the second period, assisted by Finn De St. Hubert and Jacob Kvasnicka.

Cade De St. Hubert then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Jacob White and Jake Mattson assisted.

Late, the Crimson's Lucas Busch scored a goal, assisted by Blake Steenerson, making the score 3-1.

Jibber Kuhl increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka and Rhys Wallin.

Jake Mattson increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third assisted by Cade De St. Hubert.

Next games:

The Trojans play Duluth East away on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Crimson will face Anoka at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena.