Wayzata Trojans victorious against Buffalo Bison
The Wayzata Trojans defeated the Buffalo Bison 5-1 on Thursday.
The Trojans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Brooks Gengler scoring in the first period.
The Trojans' Jacob Kvasnicka increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jacob White.
The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period when Rhys Wallin scored, assisted by Colin Bierman.
Luke Miller increased the lead to 4-0 in the third period, assisted by Jake Mattson.
Brittan Alstead increased the lead to 5-0 five minutes later, assisted by Rhys Wallin and Finn De St. Hubert.
Ryan Roethke narrowed the gap to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Griffin Lind.
The Trojans chalked up six straight home wins.
Coming up:
On Saturday the Trojans will play on the road against the Skippers at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center, while the Bison will face the Knights road at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.