Wayzata Trojans victorious against Buffalo Bison

The Wayzata Trojans defeated the Buffalo Bison 5-1 on Thursday.

The Trojans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Brooks Gengler scoring in the first period.

The Trojans' Jacob Kvasnicka increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jacob White.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period when Rhys Wallin scored, assisted by Colin Bierman.

Luke Miller increased the lead to 4-0 in the third period, assisted by Jake Mattson.

Brittan Alstead increased the lead to 5-0 five minutes later, assisted by Rhys Wallin and Finn De St. Hubert.

Ryan Roethke narrowed the gap to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Griffin Lind.

The Trojans chalked up six straight home wins.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Trojans will play on the road against the Skippers at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center, while the Bison will face the Knights road at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.