Wayzata Trojans score twice in the third to beat St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Wayzata Trojans defeated the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights 4-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Wayzata pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Knights took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Dylan Fischer. Leyton Punton assisted.

Brittan Alstead scored midway through the second period, assisted by Luke Miller.

Cade De St. Hubert took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Kasen Sauer.

Cade De St. Hubert increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jake Mattson and Kasen Sauer.

Brooks Gengler increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Brittan Alstead and Luke Miller.

Next up:

The Knights travel to Eden Prairie on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center. The Trojans will face Eden Prairie on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.