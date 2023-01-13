Wayzata Trojans keep winning at home – beat St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights 9-0

The Wayzata Trojans are enjoying playing at home, and home win number seven in a row came at Plymouth Ice Center. The game finished 9-0.

The Trojans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Rhys Wallin. Jacob Kvasnicka and Brittan Alstead assisted.

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Luke Miller halfway through the first, assisted by Finn De St. Hubert and Cade De St. Hubert.

Cade De St. Hubert scored early into the second period, assisted by Luke Miller and Finn De St. Hubert.

The Trojans made it 4-0 with a goal from Cade De St. Hubert.

The Trojans increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Colin Bierman found the back of the net, assisted by Hawke Huff and Santino Canevari.

Jacob Kvasnicka increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later, assisted by Jacob White and Rhys Wallin.

Kasen Sauer increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka and Hawke Huff.

Luke Miller increased the lead to 8-0 three minutes later, assisted by Jake Mattson.

The Trojans made it 9-0 when Jake Mattson netted one, assisted by Luke Miller and Jack Hartle in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 9-0.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Trojans will host Hopkins at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion and the Knights will host Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.