Wayzata Trojans keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Wayzata Trojans as they claimed another victory on Wednesday against the Lakeville North Panthers, making it five in a row. They won 8-0 over Lakeville North.

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Brooks Gengler found the back of the net, assisted by Kasen Sauer.

The Trojans' Kasen Sauer increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Brittan Alstead and Luke Miller.

The Trojans increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Rhys Wallin late in the first, assisted by Jibber Kuhl.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Trojans led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Jacob Kvasnicka increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Rhys Wallin.

The Trojans made it 8-0 when Jacob White beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Hartle and Brittan Alstead halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next up:

The Panthers play against Shakopee on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Trojans will face Warroad on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.