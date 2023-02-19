Wayzata Trojans got a shutout against Edina Hornets

The Wayzata Trojans picked up a decisive home win against the Edina Hornets. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The hosting Trojans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kasen Sauer. Jack Hartle and Luke Miller assisted.

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cade De St. Hubert late into the first, assisted by Jake Mattson and Hawke Huff.

Jake Mattson scored late in the second period, assisted by Cade De St. Hubert and Kasen Sauer.

The Trojans increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Brittan Alstead found the back of the net, assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Justin Lesser.

Brittan Alstead increased the lead to 5-0 six minutes later, assisted by Kasen Sauer.

Brooks Gengler increased the lead to 6-0 five minutes later, assisted by Rhys Wallin and Justin Lesser.

In the end the 7-0 came from Finn De St. Hubert who increased the Trojans' lead, assisted by Brooks Gengler and Hawke Huff, late into the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.