Wayzata Trojans got a shutout against Eden Prairie Eagles

The Wayzata Trojans picked up a decisive road win against the Eden Prairie Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Trojans started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jibber Kuhl scoring in the first minute, assisted by Rhys Wallin and Jacob Kvasnicka.

The Trojans' Brooks Gengler increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Luke Miller and Brittan Alstead.

Kasen Sauer scored midway through the second period, assisted by Cade De St. Hubert and Jake Mattson.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Cade De St. Hubert who increased the Trojans' lead, assisted by Justin Lesser and Kasen Sauer, late in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Eagles face Minnetonka at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center and the Trojans take on Rogers on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center.