Wayzata Trojans beat Hopkins Royals and continue winning run

The game between the Hopkins Royals and the Wayzata Trojans on Saturday finished 3-0. The result means Wayzata has four straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Trojans took the lead when Ben Kearin scored assisted by Jake Mattson.

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Jacob Kvasnicka beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Miller and Rhys Wallin.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Jacob Kvasnicka who increased the Trojans' lead, late into the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Trojans play against Lakeville North on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Royals will face Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.