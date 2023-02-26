Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Wayzata Trojans beat Holy Angels Stars – Mattson scores 2

The Wayzata Trojans beat the visiting Holy Angels Stars 5-3 on Saturday.

img_500258545_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

The Wayzata Trojans beat the visiting Holy Angels Stars 5-3 on Saturday.

The hosting Trojans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jibber Kuhl. Jacob Kvasnicka and Brittan Alstead assisted.

The Trojans' Brittan Alstead increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Rhys Wallin scored, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

Jake Mattson scored early in the second period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mason Garcia narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by George Daravingas.

The Stars narrowed the gap again in the third period when Lincoln Ayers Assad found the back of the net, assisted by Charlie Cline.

The Stars narrowed the gap again with a goal from Henrik Nelson, assisted by Charlie Cline at 9:26 into the third period.

Jake Mattson increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Kasen Sauer and Cade De St. Hubert.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_008.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action
February 25, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
February 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live