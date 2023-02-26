Wayzata Trojans beat Holy Angels Stars – Mattson scores 2

The Wayzata Trojans beat the visiting Holy Angels Stars 5-3 on Saturday.

The hosting Trojans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jibber Kuhl. Jacob Kvasnicka and Brittan Alstead assisted.

The Trojans' Brittan Alstead increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Rhys Wallin scored, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

Jake Mattson scored early in the second period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mason Garcia narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by George Daravingas.

The Stars narrowed the gap again in the third period when Lincoln Ayers Assad found the back of the net, assisted by Charlie Cline.

The Stars narrowed the gap again with a goal from Henrik Nelson, assisted by Charlie Cline at 9:26 into the third period.

Jake Mattson increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Kasen Sauer and Cade De St. Hubert.