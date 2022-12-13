Wayzata Trojans beat Hill-Murray Pioneers in overtime

The Wayzata Trojans hosted the Hill-Murray Pioneers in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Wayzata prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Wayzata's Rhys Wallin scored the game-winning goal.

The Trojans took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Cade De St. Hubert. Jake Mattson and Finn De St. Hubert assisted.

Brady Ingebritson tied the game 1-1 late in the third period, assisted by Lucas Mann and Graham Greeder. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:39 before Rhys Wallin scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka and Hawke Huff.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Trojans.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Trojans will host Benilde-St. Margaret's at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center and the Pioneers will host Tartan at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.