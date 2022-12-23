Wayzata Trojans beat Eden Prairie Eagles in overtime

The Wayzata Trojans hosted the Eden Prairie Eagles in the action on Wednesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Wayzata prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Wayzata's Brooks Gengler scored the game-winning goal.

The Trojans took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Hawke Huff.

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Mason Moe late into the first, assisted by Alex Hall.

In overtime, it took 4:16 before Brooks Gengler scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Brittan Alstead and Cade De St. Hubert.

The Trojans chalked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Trojans host the Blake Bears in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove. The same day, the Eagles will host the Panthers at 2:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.