WATCH: Short-handed wraparound goal seals the deal for Thief River Falls in 2-0 win over St. Cloud Cathedral
The No. 12 Prowlers snuck past No. 11 St. Cloud Cathedral with a 2-0 victory that included an even-strength tally and a highlight reel short-handed goal.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — An even-strength tally and a short-handed wrap-around goal were all that Thief River Falls needed to get past St. Cloud Cathedral for a 2-0 win Saturday at the MAC.
The Prowlers opened the scoring in the second period on a goal from junior forward Gabe Winters .
Cathedral went on the power play late in the third period with a chance to tie the game at a goal apiece, but TRF junior forward Max Arlt forced a turnover and scored short-handed on a wraparound attempt to double the Prowlers' lead.
The goals from Kezar and Arlt, along with a strong 25-save shutout from goaltender Conner Roff , were enough to propel Thief Rivers Falls to victory.
With the win, the Prowlers move to 2-1 on the season, while the Crusaders fall to 0-3. Cathedral has managed only a single goal in each of its games so far this season.
ADVERTISEMENT