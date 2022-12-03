WATCH: Short-handed wraparound goal seals the deal for Thief River Falls in 2-0 win over St. Cloud Cathedral

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — An even-strength tally and a short-handed wrap-around goal were all that Thief River Falls needed to get past St. Cloud Cathedral for a 2-0 win Saturday at the MAC.

The Prowlers opened the scoring in the second period on a goal from junior forward Gabe Winters .

Cathedral went on the power play late in the third period with a chance to tie the game at a goal apiece, but TRF junior forward Max Arlt forced a turnover and scored short-handed on a wraparound attempt to double the Prowlers' lead.

The goals from Kezar and Arlt, along with a strong 25-save shutout from goaltender Conner Roff , were enough to propel Thief Rivers Falls to victory.

With the win, the Prowlers move to 2-1 on the season, while the Crusaders fall to 0-3. Cathedral has managed only a single goal in each of its games so far this season.

No. 12 Thief River Falls 2, No. 11 St. Cloud Cathedral 0

TRF 0-1-1—2

SCC 0-0-0—0

First Period Scoring — No scoring

Penalties — SCC, Joey Gillespie (holding) 14:41

Second Period Scoring — 1. TRF, Gabe Winters 1 (Owen Bushy 2) 4:45

Penalties — SCC, Landon Swenson (slashing) 5:25; TRF, Jace Erickson (roughing) 5:25; SCC, John Hirschfeld (hooking) 8:03; SCC, Kyle Kozak (hooking) 14:44

Third Period Scoring — 2. TRF, Max Arlt 1 (unassisted) 11:15 (sh)

Penalties — TRF, Paul Anderson (hooking) 11:15

Goalie Saves — TRF, Conor Roff 7-9-9—25 (0 ga); SCC, Nick Hansen 7-6-4—17 (2 ga)

Penalties-Minutes — TRF 2-4, SCC 4-8