Waseca's scoring machine Kyle Ahlschlager simply 'stronger than everybody'

WASECA, Minn. — Not many people are paying close attention to Waseca boys hockey, who have a 9-13 record so far in 2022-23. In fact, some people in Minnesota may not even be able to locate Waseca on a map.

But if you take a closer look at the team, you'll find that something special is brewing in the town of around 9,000 residents. One hockey player is starting to force people to pay attention to the program and to the growth of the sport in the area.

Senior captain Kyle Ahlschlager not only became the first Bluejay to score 100-career goals, he also became the all-time leading points scorer in program history on Feb. 3,

Kyle Ahlschlager of Waseca High School poses with a puck after becoming the school's all-time leading points scorer on Feb. 3, 2023. Contributed.

The previous highest number of career goals scored for Waseca was supposedly 93, and Ahlschlager is now at 103 and counting. The 18-year-old surpassed the previous record on Jan. 22 in a 7-1 victory over Red Wing when he scored six goals (two shorthanded). The senior is currently tied for seventh-place in the state of Minnesota for goals scored this season.

A few days later, Ahlschlager became the all-time leading points scorer for Waseca, where he currently has 181 total points. The Bluejays still have two regular season games left before playoffs start.

"It wasn't really something that I thought about every day, but it was in the back of my head for sure," said Ahlschlager, who said that the school records were posted on the walls of the team's locker room.

The 18-year-old actually wasn't sure if he would be able to break the milestones after missing a chunk of games in his junior season due to injury, but after posting 52 points in 20 games so far in 2022-23, he was still able to make it happen.

Even though the forward knew about the records, he doesn't read too much into his numbers and stats. When asked about being a top-five goal scorer in the state at the time of the interview, he didn't even realize he was that high up on the leaderboard.

"I haven't even looked at that actually, so I'm hearing that for the first time, so that's pretty cool," he said.

Ahlschlager started skating around the age of 3 alongside his older brother, Jarrett, to became the first hockey players in their family. Kyle was actually born in Cleveland, Minnesota, which is a small town of about 700 people, located a half-hour northeast of Mankato. The Ahlschlager family moved to Waseca around the time Kyle was in third grade.

"He's always been a kid that's been able to put the puck in the net," said Waseca head coach Chris Storey, who's in his 10th season with the team. "In youth hockey he'd score 100 goals in a season."

A lot of times he just leaves you standing in the dust because you think you're gonna get hit — and then he's just gone. Waseca head coach Chris Storey

The 5-foot-10 forward's first year on varsity was a point-per-game season, but he really exploded his sophomore year — posting a personal best 57 points in 20 games.

"I'm a fast skater, I'm shifty, and I got good hands," says Ahlschlager on his strengths as a player. "I'm good in small areas and I can get in and get a shot off."

The forward can also be dangerous on the power play, as he currently has a team high of seven goals and two assists with the man-advantage. He also has a team-high of four shorthanded goals and five game-winners.

"His main asset is his strength," said Storey. "He's stronger than everybody. He's very fast, compact, and he's hard to take the puck away from because he hits you before you hit him, even when he has the puck.

"A lot of times he just leaves you standing in the dust because you think you're gonna get hit — and then he's just gone."

Ahlschlager is described by others as being a natural athlete. He competes in three sports; hockey, track, and football - and excels at all of them. He plays running-back and linebacker for the football team, and does shorter sprints and long jump for track.

"He's a highlight reel waiting to happen in three sports," Storey said.

Although the Bluejay's 9-13 record isn't something that turns heads, Ahlschlager's performance has started to bring some attention to the program.

"Our bantams are at all the games whenever they can be and there's a lot of 'ooh's' and 'aah's'. A lot of kids look up to him like he's their hero," said Storey.

Congrats to Kyle Ahlschlager who broke the Waseca All-Time Goals Scored Record tonight! He clocked the new record 24 seconds into the contest and then scored 5 more for good measure!🚨

⁦@WCNSports⁩ ⁦@WasecaBluejays⁩ ⁦@FollowThePuck⁩ ⁦@Legacy_Hockey⁩ pic.twitter.com/75yDX9IKEJ — Waseca Boys Hockey (@Bluejaypuckboss) January 22, 2023

Ahlschlager is a two-time captain for the Bluejays, and many speak very highly of him as a person.

"He's a smart kid. He has a 4.0 in school," Storey added. "He's well spoken when he does talk and it matters ... he's quiet - but in the locker room he's vocal."

The senior captain is hoping to finish the season strong with his team and to keep improving on his accomplishments. "[My parents] put a lot of work into making me the player I am today and they are proud of me; they knew this was something I wanted to do," he said about his record-breaking year.

As for what he's moving onto in the future, Ahlschlager isn't sure yet on what he wants to do for next year. He has options to play junior hockey or to compete at the collegiate level for track or football. Whatever path he chooses, he is now a part of history at Waseca High.