Waseca Bluejays win at home against Marshall Tigers

The Waseca Bluejays won the home game against the Marshall Tigers 6-4 on Friday.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Kyle Ahlschlager scored, assisted by Hunter Anderson.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Parker Schmitt halfway through the first, assisted by Tyler Welsh.

The Tigers' Klayton Weller tied it up late into the first, assisted by Zach Kramer .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejays led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Parker Schmitt narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Talan Plante and Zach Kramer.

Griffen Krautkramer increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Charlie Cariveau.

Brayden Hesch-Priem increased the lead to 6-3 three minutes later.

Zach Kramer narrowed the gap to 6-4 less than a minute later.