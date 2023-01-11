Waseca Bluejays win against Austin Packers in overtime

The Waseca Bluejays managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Austin Packers, ending 3-2 in the action on Tuesday.

Waseca's Keaton Roeker scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Packers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Matthew Phanchan scoring in the first period, assisted by Cade Morrison.

The Packers' Grady Carney increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Gahvin Schaefer and Isaac Stromlund.

The Bluejays narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Brayden Hesch-Priem late in the first.

The Bluejays tied the score 2-2 early into the second period when Griffen Krautkramer beat the goalie, assisted by Keaton Roeker.

Just over one minutes in, Keaton Roeker scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Packers hosting the Winhawks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena, and the Bluejays playing the Dodge Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.