Waseca Bluejays win 5-4 at home against Luverne Cardinals

The Waseca Bluejays broke a tie game, winning 5-4 at home over the Luverne Cardinals on Saturday.

The Bluejays took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Griffen Krautkramer. Hunter Anderson assisted.

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Brady Bork in the first period, assisted by Patrick Kroski.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejays led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Preston Miller increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Gavan George.

Griffen Krautkramer increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Lucas Groll.

Brady Bork narrowed the gap to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Blaik Bork.

The Cardinals' Blaik Bork narrowed the gap again, at 12:30 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Bluejays travel to New Prague on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals. The Cardinals host Fairmont to play the Cardinals on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.