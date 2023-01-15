Waseca Bluejays get the better of Luverne Cardinals

The Waseca Bluejays got away with a win on Saturday in their home game against the Luverne Cardinals. The game finished 5-4.

The Bluejays took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Griffen Krautkramer. Hunter Anderson assisted.

The Cardinals' Brady Bork tied the game in the first period, assisted by Patrick Kroski.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejays led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Preston Miller increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Gavan George.

Griffen Krautkramer increased the lead to 5-2 only seconds later, assisted by Lucas Groll.

Brady Bork narrowed the gap to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Blaik Bork.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Blaik Bork beat the goalie.

Next up:

The Bluejays travel to New Prague on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals. The Cardinals host Fairmont to play the Cardinals on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.