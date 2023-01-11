SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Waseca Bluejays get the better of Austin Packers

The Waseca Bluejays got away with a win on Tuesday in their road game against the Austin Packers. The game finished 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:25 PM
Next up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Packers will host the Winhawks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena, and the Bluejays will visit the Dodge Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.

